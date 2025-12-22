Original Jethro Tull Guitarist Mick Abrahams Dies At 82

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Mick Abrahams, the original guitarist for Jethro Tull and a defining figure in British blues‑rock, has died at the age of 82. His death was confirmed by friends and family, with reports noting he passed on December 19, 2025.

Abrahams was a crucial part of Jethro Tull’s earliest formation, helping shape the band’s gritty, blues‑driven sound before they evolved into progressive‑rock icons. Teaming up with Ian Anderson, Glenn Cornick, and Clive Bunker in 1967, he played on the band’s debut album This Was, contributing both guitar work and songwriting to the project that launched Tull into the U.K. charts.

Though his time with the group was brief — he left in 1968 due to creative differences as Anderson steered the band toward a more progressive direction — Abrahams’ influence on their foundation was unmistakable. Anderson called him “vitally important to the early Tull formation,” paying tribute to his role in the band’s beginnings and offering condolences to his family and friends.

After departing Jethro Tull, Abrahams went on to form the acclaimed blues‑rock outfit Blodwyn Pig, releasing two successful albums that further cemented his reputation as a gifted guitarist with a deep love for the blues. His playing style, marked by soulful phrasing and a raw, expressive tone, made him a standout figure in the late ’60s rock scene.

Tributes poured in from across the music world, including from Martin Barre — the guitarist who succeeded him in Jethro Tull — who remembered Abrahams as both a mentor and a friend, saying, “He was so nice to me… I will never forget”.

Abrahams had faced significant health challenges in recent years, which limited his ability to perform and appear publicly, according to Anderson’s statement. Still, his legacy endured through the generations of musicians he influenced and the fans who continue to celebrate his work.

Mick Abrahams leaves behind a body of music that helped define an era — and a guitar legacy that remains woven into the DNA of British rock.