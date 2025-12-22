Position Music Signs RELYT To Worldwide Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder and CEO of Position Music today announced the signing of producer and mixer RELYT to a global publishing deal.

Based in London, RELYT has worked with several artists this year and recently received his 2nd Grammy nomination for his work on FLO’s album Access All Areas. He also produced for the K-Pop girl group TWICE this year as well as Josh Levi, H.E.R., Kehlani, Eric Bellinger, Arin Ray, KILLOWEN, GROOVYROOM, bees & honey and James and Hype. RELYT was also nominated for a Grammy in 2023 for his work on the Chris Brown hit “Passing Time” and has collaborations with artists such as Zara Larsson, S1mba and many others throughout the years.

“RELYT’s drive, passion and commitment to his craft sets him apart and makes him a unique creative that we are incredibly excited to partner with in this next chapter of his career. ” – Mark Chipello (President, Position Music)

“RELYT is a forward-thinking artist with a distinct voice and a clear creative vision,” says Delmar Powell, VP of A&R at Position Music. “His ability to craft records that move seamlessly across Pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, Dance, and K-Pop while still connecting with a global audience sets him apart. With a growing catalog and undeniable momentum, RELYT is building something special. We’re excited to support his next chapter and see where the music takes him.”

“I have been independent since the start of my career and have been waiting to find the right people to partner with – as soon as I met Delmar and the team at Position, I knew that they were the ones! They have put in the work and shown me that they understand my vision and believe in my craft. Their hustle mentality and connections are incredible and I’m happy to be officially with them.” – RELYT

“We are super excited to be partnering with Delmar, Mark and the rest of the Position team for RELYT’s publishing. RELYT is an exceptional talent who is on an exciting path, so we are looking forward to what this new chapter with Delmar & the rest of the team has to offer.” – Ewan Jenkins & Jack Mangan (Managers, E2J Management)