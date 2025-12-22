The Gatlin Brothers To Be Honored With Star-Studded Tribute

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Known as one of the most iconic acts in country music, The Gatlin Brothers will be spotlighted with a special tribute at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Monday, February 23. The star-studded show will be in celebration of Larry, Steve and Rudy’s 70th anniversary. It’s a history-making milestone featuring all original members from 1955 when their musical journey began.

Larry says the legendary trio will be forever thankful for the decades-long support.

“Brother Steve, Brother Rudy, and I are grateful to God for the 70 years we have had making music together,” Larry explains. “We are thankful for our millions of fans all over the world and for the good folks in Nashville who helped us make the music. We’re also grateful to the performers and friends who will be participating in our 70th Anniversary Celebration. Keep the faith.”

Many of the greatest hits recorded by The Gatlin Brothers will be performed during the tribute event. Here’s a peek at the lineup: The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, Mae Estes, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, David Phelps, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang and more, accompanied by Sixwire as the backing band. The evening will also feature special appearances by Gary Sinise and Nancy Jones.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.