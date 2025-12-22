The Recording Academy Reveals Its 2026 Special Merit Honorees

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Recording Academy is kicking off Grammy Week with a star‑packed celebration of music history. On January 31, 2026, the Wilshire Ebell Theatre will host the Special Merit Awards Ceremony — basically the Grammys’ classy cousin who reads a lot, knows everyone, and has great taste.

This year’s honorees include some of the biggest names to ever touch a microphone, a mixing board, or, in one case, a cave with great acoustics.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. summed it up nicely, calling the group “extraordinary” and praising their impact across generations. Translation: these folks didn’t just make music — they reshaped it.

🎸 Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees

These awards go to performers whose careers changed the musical landscape — and in this lineup, “changed” might be an understatement.

Carlos Santana

Five decades of genre‑blending magic, a historic Grammy sweep, a Las Vegas residency that refuses to quit, and a documentary to top it off. Santana’s guitar has probably traveled more musical worlds than most of us have vacation days.

Chaka Khan

Ten Grammys, a voice that can out‑sing a jet engine, and collaborations with everyone from Prince to Stevie Wonder. She’s also built a global foundation focused on healing and empowerment. Truly the definition of “icon energy.”

Cher

Six decades of No. 1 hits. An Oscar. An Emmy. A Grammy. A fashion legacy. A meme legacy. A touring legacy. Honestly, Cher has lived about seven superstar lives at this point, and she’s still going.

Fela Kuti^

The father of Afrobeat, a political force, and a musical revolutionary whose influence still pulses through global pop and Afrobeats today. His life story includes everything from groundbreaking albums to Broadway tributes to full‑on government clashes.

Paul Simon

One of the greatest songwriters ever, with classics like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Sound of Silence.” Even after hearing loss, he returned to the stage with a critically acclaimed tour. A true master of melody and reinvention.

Whitney Houston^

“The Voice.” Enough said — but we’ll say more. Over 220 million records sold, seven straight No. 1 hits, and the most famous key change in soundtrack history. Her legacy continues through the Whitney E. Houston Foundation.

🏆 Trustees Award Honorees

These awards honor major contributions to music outside of performance — though this year’s recipients are stars in their own right.

Bernie Taupin

Elton John’s legendary lyricist and the pen behind “Candle in the Wind 1997.” He’s also an author, visual artist, and award magnet. If you’ve ever belted an Elton song in the car, you’ve sung Bernie’s words.

Eddie Palmieri^

A salsa pioneer who reshaped Afro‑Caribbean music with bold arrangements and fearless experimentation. Eight Grammys, two Latin Grammys, and a career that influenced generations of musicians.

Sylvia Rhone

A trailblazing executive who broke barriers and helped shape the careers of artists across every genre. From Motown to Epic Records, her leadership changed the industry — and opened doors for countless women and creators of color.

🎛️ Technical Grammy Award Honoree

John Chowning

The man who invented FM synthesis — the technology behind some of the most iconic electronic sounds ever created. His work with Stanford and Yamaha changed music production forever. He also explores ancient caves for their acoustics, which is possibly the coolest hobby a sound scientist can have.

^Posthumous Honoree