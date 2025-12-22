Trilith LIVE Announces Grand Opening Season

FAYETTEVILLE, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Trilith LIVE, the region’s newest state-of-the-art entertainment and special event venue, announces its grand opening season, set to ignite Fayetteville with a vibrant slate of concerts, family shows, corporate meetings and community events. The grand opening season begins Jan. 15, 2026, with its first entertainment event.

Adding to the excitement, Trilith LIVE will debut a luxury nine-screen cinema — introducing a next-generation moviegoing experience to the region — and celebrate the arrival of Passion City Church to the campus.

This multi-faceted development will transform the region’s cultural landscape, offering an unparalleled array of live performances, cinematic experiences and unique events. The project has attracted a dynamic mix of touring artists, television productions, corporate meetings and conventions that will strengthen Fayette County’s position as a hub for economic development.

“Trilith LIVE is more than just a venue; it’s a new epicenter for arts, culture and entertainment in the region,” said Matt McClain, executive director & general manager of Trilith LIVE. “We’ve built a space with state-of-the-art technology and incredible flexibility to attract a diverse lineup of live entertainment and special events. We are incredibly excited to open our doors and provide unforgettable experiences for this community and beyond.”

Engineered for adaptability, the venue features an immersive sound system, massive LED walls and a full broadcast suite. With a capacity of up to 2,800, it will host everything from major concerts and performing arts to corporate events and banquets.

Trilith LIVE’s inaugural live entertainment season has a lineup that caters to all audiences, including:

• Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! – Jan. 15

• Jackie Hill Perry – Feb. 7 (sold out)

• 38 Special – Feb. 13

• An Evening with October London & Lalah Hathaway – Feb. 14

• Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre – Feb. 17

• Dwight Yoakam – Feb. 20

• Hairball – Feb. 27

• Rick Braun – Feb. 28

• Home Free – Highways & High Seas Tour, March 20

• Little River Band – March 28

• Legends of Laughter: Sommore, Earthquake, Lavell Crawford and Don DC Curry – April 11

• Michael W. Smith – April 18

• Handyman Hal Comes to Town – April 24

• Randy Travis – The More Life Tour with guest vocalist James Dupre’ – May 22