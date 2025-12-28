Measure of Music Conference’s 2026 Speakers & Sponsors Announced

(Hypebot) — The Measure of Music Conference & Workshop, presented by Chartmetric, which runs from Feb. 20-22, 2026, has announced a number of key speakers and an open call for proposals.

The virtual Measure of Music Conference & Workshop will take place from Friday, February 20 to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

What Is Measure of Music?

Measure of Music is a virtual three-day weekend program to show the impact & importance of data across the music industry and to give current music execs, music industry hopefuls and industry career changers a crash course (and a finished project!) in music and data in collaboration with some of the most influential people and companies driving the democratization of music data around the world.

The event will cover:

Career options within music, tech & data.

Overviews on popular music data APIs & music platforms.

How & why data is used in the music industry for artist management, audience development, marketing, live music & more.

Visualizing & incorporating data into all aspects of the music industry.

Emerging artist focused group projects.

Mentorship from incredible music & tech industry professionals.

Opportunities for networking & meeting others including an after party!

Career fair & sponsor booths from top music & tech companies.

Hear from past project participants about their experience & opportunities post-Measure of Music.

Music & entertainment startup pitches.

Learn more here.

Keynote and Official Speakers Announced!

Keynote Speaker — Chissy Nkemere Cherian

Chissy Nkemere Cherian is a creative music industry executive with over a decade of experience in strategic marketing and partnerships. As there has been a resurgence of the guitar in contemporary pop music, Measure of Music decided to invite Chissy to have a conversation about rock music, how it’s evolved over time and what it looks like to sustain a career in that space as an artist and executive.

Other Guest Speakers

Des Agyekumhene — CEO & Founder, Certifi World

Des Agyekumhene is a PhD researcher at the University of Edinburgh School of Law, where his work examines musicians’ rights within the rapidly evolving digital music economy, with a particular focus on copyright, justice, and the impact of emerging technologies on creative labour. Alongside his academic research, Des is the Founder of Certi.fi World, a digital creative and technology company that designs fan engagement, digital credentials, and immersive experiences for the music and entertainment industries.

Sarah Kloboves — Content and Marketing Manager, Chartmetric

Sarah Kloboves is the content and marketing manager at Chartmetric, an all-in-one data analytics platform for artists and music industry professionals. There she manages all of the daily content on digital platforms, including Chartmetric’s publication How Music Charts.

Derah Okoye — Head of Marketing & Digital, Moonlight and West

Derah is a live entertainment marketing professional specialising in converting casual interest into real-world attendance and fostering long-term fan loyalty. As co-founder and Head of Marketing and Tech at Moonlight and West, Derah builds grassroots live strategies for artists and venues, promoting sell-outs while developing repeat audiences through smarter data, strategic partnerships, and fan-first thinking. Alongside this, Derah manages ticketing operations at ATG Entertainment.

Christine Osazuwa — Founder, Measure of Music

Christine Osazuwa is the founder of Measure of Music – part community, part conference, part hackathon – which introduces music & data to others while highlighting majority minority attendees and speakers. Most recently, she was the Chief Strategy Officer for ticketing & event marketing startup Shoobs where she led their marketing & brand partnerships strategy. Currently she works as a freelancer consultant in artist management and music tech startup advisory. She also sits on the board of The LIVE Association, Indie Venue Week, and Keychange US.

Kemi Sulola — Facilitator and Founder, Sulola Music

Kemi Sulola is a singer, songwriter, artist, and music entrepreneur from East London. Her nostalgic R&B and soul music with a contemporary edge has earned both local and international recognition, with press from The Fader, GUAP, and The Blues Project (UK), Soul Addicts (France), You Know I Got Soul (US), and J-Wave Radio (Japan). In 2023, Kemi founded Sulola Music, a boutique recording studio and growing digital community focused on holistic artist support.

Catherine Yi — IQ Client Strategy Manager, United Talent Agency (UTA)

Catherine Yi is an executive within the IQ department at leading talent, entertainment, and sports company United Talent Agency (UTA), where she oversees digital strategy and data research for the agency’s global music roster. She collaborates closely with a diverse range of clients including Bad Bunny, Halsey, Rosalía, The All-American Rejects, Jon Batiste, and many more, to elevate their cultural influence through data-driven strategies.

Many more to come!

Call For Speakers: The Mid-Level

We spend so much time focusing on #1s, C-level appointments, unicorn companies and large, lofty macro trends, that we rarely stop to focus on those making a living, employing others, and doing well without the splashy headlines. So this year, the conference’s focus will be on the mid-level artists, startups and executives and they are looking to hear from a few more people working in this wonderful middle.

Measure of Music is currently looking for people working with artists at the 1M+ monthly listener range to talk about topics like:

Alternative Financing/Affordable ways artists can build their teams

Fan driven experiences/events

Out of home/unconventional marketing

Or, If you’re working in a space focused on:

Music research (qual or quant)

Hiring music executives

Funding/advising music startups

Interested? Just shoot the Measure of Music team an email to start the conversation at: hey@measureofmusic.com.

This year’s programming is focused on the “middle.” Measure of Music is currently seeking partners and sponsors who operate in the space of sustainable careers. If you offer a platform, tool, or dataset at an accessible price point for independent or mid-tier artists, managers, labels, or music startups, consider supporting the conference now.

As part of the Measure of Music Artist Hackathon, teams work hands-on with real tools and real artists while building strategies that are ultimately presented to senior music and tech executives. These projects rely heavily on platforms across areas such as:

CRM & direct-to-fan marketing

Websites, link-in-bio tools, and webstores

Financial planning, royalty tracking, and forecasting

Fan clubs, memberships, and community management

What sponsors receive:

Beyond direct product usage by dozens of hackathon teams, sponsors have the opportunity to:

Showcase real-world case studies, and product features

Demonstrate thought leadership through talks or panels

Offer trials, discounts, or consultation slots to thousands of music & tech professionals

Host a sponsor booth tailored to B2B, B2C, B2A (artist), or all of the above

Support a truly global community (90+ countries annually) with a majority-majority audience across race and gender

Be featured prominently in conference communications and updates like this one!

If this sounds aligned, request a Sponsorship Deck

Measure of Music is presented by Chartmetric, the fully integrated suite of music analytics and intelligence tools that powers the music and entertainment industry with a mission is to help entertainment professionals make smarter and faster music business decisions.

With Additional Support from: