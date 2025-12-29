Dmitri Vietze of Rock Paper Scissor PR Dmitri Vietze of Rock Paper Scissors PR Shares His 2026 Music Predictions

(Hypebot) — Hypebot’s Future Predictions series is back. Join us as we ask the music industry’s expert analysts what they think might unfold in the world of music in 2026.

Dmitri Vietze launched PR and Marketing Agency Rock Paper Scissors in 1999. His vision was to combine cutting edge technology and deep organic storytelling to help clients crystallize their missions in compelling ways and amplify their stories in innovative ways. Dmitri added music tech startup founder to his accomplishments when he founded StoryAmp, a DIY PR platform. That experience informs his work as a trusted strategist for Rock Paper Scissors’ music innovation clients. He continues to lead Rock Paper Scissors as a full-service agency as the music industry and the media landscape evolves.

We asked Dmitri if he had any predictions for the music industry in 2026. Here’s what he had to say:

“A household name celebrity artist will be deep-faked in a public way and after a short moment of protest, they will co-opt the song, claim it as their own, and it will be the biggest hit of their career. Then they will appear in a sphere in the desert as AI avatars, making money for the AI overlords for millennia to come.

The music industry will screech to a stop due to the enormous number of lawsuits issued as the rusty gears of old-world infrastructure break beneath their own weight. There will be one day when no money is made by anyone in the business. A day later music monetization will hit an all time high as independence and economic fluidity is unlocked for all.

Taylor Swift will launch a platform that allows all her fans to release their own “fan fiction” versions of her songs and 20 of those songs will appear on the charts all at once. Fans will pay $500 each to make and release such a song. Swift will collect royalties on all the songs. Major labels will follow suit later.”

Learn more about Rock Paper Scissors here.