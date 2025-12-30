Artists Exit Stage Left Over Trump Name Change

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Washington, D.C.’s iconic Kennedy Center has become the hottest ticket in town—if you’re looking for drama offstage. After the board voted to include Donald Trump’s name on the building – Cue the cancellations.

First to bow out was jazz veteran Chuck Redd, who pulled the plug on his beloved Christmas Eve Jazz Jam after spotting the new signage. His reasoning? Seeing “Trump” on the Kennedy Center was enough to make his vibraphone go silent. The venue’s president, Richard Grenell, didn’t take kindly to the move, firing off a letter demanding $1 million in damages and calling the cancellation a “political stunt.”

But Redd wasn’t alone. Jazz septet The Cookers canceled their New Year’s Eve gigs, citing jazz’s roots in freedom and hinting that the renaming didn’t exactly scream “liberty.” Meanwhile, Alabama folk singer Kristy Lee announced on Instagram that she’d rather play from her living room than on a stage “rebranded for somebody else’s ego.” Her words: “Canceling shows hurts, but losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck.” Ouch.

Dance troupe Doug Varone and Dancers also pirouetted out of their April engagement, calling the decision “financially devastating but morally exhilarating.” Translation: they’re broke but proud.

The backlash didn’t stop at Instagram posts. Protests erupted outside the center, and even Congress got involved—Rep. Joyce Beatty filed a lawsuit arguing that renaming the Kennedy Center requires an act of Congress.

Grenell, for his part, doubled down, blasting the artists as “selfish” and accusing them of boycotting the arts to “support the arts.” Irony called; it wants its punchline back.