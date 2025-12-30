French Actress And Animal Rights Advocate Brigitte Bardot Dead At 91

SOUTH OF FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress who became a global symbol of beauty and freedom in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at 91 at her home in southern France. Her foundation confirmed the news on December 28.

Born in Paris in 1934, Bardot rose to fame with And God Created Woman (1956), a film that revolutionized French cinema. She starred in over 50 films, including Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt, and became an enduring cultural icon.

Retiring from acting in 1973, Bardot devoted her life to animal welfare, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986. Her activism was passionate and often controversial, but her influence on cinema and animal rights remains profound.

She is survived by her son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier. A funeral will be held January 7 in Saint-Tropez, followed by a private burial overlooking the Mediterranean.

RIP.