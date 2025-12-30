MSG Family Of Companies and PwC Announce Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) (“MSG Sports”), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”), and Sphere Entertainment Corp. (SPHR) (together, the “MSG Family of Companies”) has announced a new marketing partnership with PwC US, which includes naming the multinational professional services network The Official Business Consulting Partner of the Arena at Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

As part of the expanded partnership, PwC will be featured across marquee MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment assets. This includes activations on Sphere’s iconic Exosphere in Las Vegas, within Madison Square Garden on GardenVision during Knicks and Rangers games, and on MSG Networks.

Beginning in 2026, PwC will also become the presenting partner of the Knicks “Season of Giving” community program, a series of charitable initiatives throughout the holiday season that spread hope and cheer.

“PwC and the MSG Family of Companies share a commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Through our multifaceted partnership we look forward to collaborating with PwC not only on activations that reach fans in our venues, but also on initiatives that more broadly benefit people in our community including the yearly Knicks “Season of Giving” campaign.”

“Our new partnership builds upon a long-standing business relationship with the MSG Family of Companies—one rooted in trust, collaboration and shared ambition. We’re thrilled to expand that relationship in a way that elevates the fan experience and supports organizations that are foundational to New York and to sports culture more broadly,” said Kristin McHugh, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, PwC. “This collaboration reinforces PwC’s commitment to helping clients innovate and operate with confidence while also deepening our shared dedication to strengthening the communities we serve.”

PwC will also be featured in integrations across select digital, broadcast, and social content. Additionally, PwC will extend its presence throughout high-traffic areas surrounding The Garden and Moynihan Train Hall, reaching millions of New Yorkers and visitors.