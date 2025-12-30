One Fiinix Live Appoints Zac Peters and Amy Greig As Agents

LONDON, UK (vip-booking) – UK-based independent live events agency One Fiinix Live has appointed Zac Peters and Amy Greig as agents, with both joining the company around a month ago from booking agent roles at Runway Artists.

The London-headquartered agency said the hires form part of its plans to scale international operations. Both agents are based in One Fiinix Live’s London offices.

Zac Peters joins with more than 15 years’ experience spanning country, folk and Americana, dance and pop. He reports to CEO Jon Ollier and represents a roster including Aname, First Time Flyers, Kezia Gill and The Bros. Landreth. His previous roles include booking agent at DMF Music and funding advisor at PRS for Music.

Amy Greig also reports to Ollier, working alongside agent and head of new music Rob McGee. She oversees a roster including ARXX, deary and Yndling.

The appointments coincide with One Fiinix Live closing its physical office in the US. The agency said it will continue to operate in North America from its UK headquarters, working with specialist partners across touring, festivals and live projects.

“Joining One Fiinix Live is an exciting move and the welcome we have had already from the team has been incredible,” said Peters. “I’ve always believed in investing in artists over the long term, as well as being part of a supportive group, where community is valued as much as commercial success. With the energy around British country music right now, I’m really looking forward to helping my artists build sustainable opportunities going forward.”

Greig added: “The team here is driven by values, not just business, and that really resonates with how I believe artists should be supported. Developing new talent in a way that protects their creativity and sets them up for long, fulfilling careers is something I care deeply about, and I’m thrilled to contribute to that mission.”