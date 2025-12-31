Alex Warren Named SoundExchange 2025 Breakout Artist

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange announced today that GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren has been honored as a SoundExchange Breakout Artist. The honor recognizes the success he has enjoyed in 2025, starting with his global smash hit, “Ordinary,” and continuing with “Bloodline” (with Jellyroll) and “Eternity,” all from his full-length debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid.

“Alex Warren’s authentic storytelling fueled a rise this year that has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “With his debut album topping charts and his single ‘Ordinary,’ Alex has redefined what it means to connect with audiences in the digital age. We are proud to celebrate an artist whose journey from adversity to achievement inspires not only fans but the entire creative community.”

“I’m honored to be recognized by SoundExchange as the 2025 Breakout Artist,” said Warren. “This year has been filled with so much growth and excitement. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey.”

Along with hit singles and a hit album, this year has seen Warren performing “Ordinary” with Luke Combs on stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago and sold out shows in Europe and North America on his Cheaper Than Therapy tour. He’ll kick off a string of 2026 European tour dates in April in Düsseldorf before returning Stateside in May for dates that begin at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and wrap in July at New York’s Madison Square Garden