In Memoriam: CelebrityAccess Honors Those We Lost In 2025

In Memoriam: Those We Lost in 2025

This year, the entertainment world said goodbye to many influential figures. From music legends and industry leaders to actors and cultural icons, their work shaped the way we listen, watch, and experience art. Here’s a look back at those who left us in 2025.

Music Legends

Ozzy Osbourne , 76, Black Sabbath co-founder and heavy metal icon. Jul 22. Heart attack, Heart Attack/Parkinson’s Disease.

, 76, Black Sabbath co-founder and heavy metal icon. Roberta Flack , 88, Grammy-winning soul singer (Killing Me Softly). Feb 24. Cardiac arrest.

, 88, Grammy-winning soul singer (Killing Me Softly). Brian Wilson , 82, The Beach Boys mastermind (Pet Sounds). Jun 11. Respiratory failure.

, 82, The Beach Boys mastermind (Pet Sounds). Sly Stone , 82, Funk pioneer, Sly and the Family Stone. Jun 9. Natural causes.

, 82, Funk pioneer, Sly and the Family Stone. D’Angelo , 51, Neo-soul innovator (Brown Sugar). Oct 14. Pancreatic cancer.

, 51, Neo-soul innovator (Brown Sugar). Marianne Faithfull , 78, British singer-actress (As Tears Go By). Jan 30. Breast Cancer/Emphysema.

, 78, British singer-actress (As Tears Go By). Angie Stone , 63, R\&B singer and hip-hop trailblazer. Mar 1. Car accident.

, 63, R\&B singer and hip-hop trailblazer. Chuck Mangione , 84, Jazz flugelhornist (Feels So Good). Jul 22. Heart failure.

, 84, Jazz flugelhornist (Feels So Good). Jimmy Cliff , 81, Reggae legend (The Harder They Come). Nov 24. Seizure/Pneumonia.

, 81, Reggae legend (The Harder They Come). Sam Moore , 89, Soul singer, Sam & Dave (Soul Man). Jan 10. Complications from surgery.

, 89, Soul singer, Sam & Dave (Soul Man). Todd Snider , 59, Americana singer-songwriter. Nov. Heart attack.

, 59, Americana singer-songwriter. Wayne Osmond , 73, Singer-guitarist, The Osmonds. Jan 1. Stroke.

, 73, Singer-guitarist, The Osmonds. Brenton Wood , 83, Soul singer (Gimme Little Sign). Jan 3. Natural causes.

, 83, Soul singer (Gimme Little Sign). Peter Yarrow , 86, Folk singer, Peter, Paul & Mary. Jan 7. Bladder cancer.

, 86, Folk singer, Peter, Paul & Mary. Garth Hudson , 87, Multi-instrumentalist, The Band. Jan 21. Natural causes.

, 87, Multi-instrumentalist, The Band. Rick Buckler , 69, Drummer, The Jam. Feb 17. Short illness.

, 69, Drummer, The Jam. Steve Cropper , 84, Guitarist, Booker T. & the MGs. Dec 3. Undisclosed.

, 84, Guitarist, Booker T. & the MGs. Roy Ayers , 84, Jazz-funk vibraphonist. Mar 4. Long illness.

, 84, Jazz-funk vibraphonist. Leo Dan , 82, Argentine singer-songwriter. Jan 1. Cause undisclosed.

, 82, Argentine singer-songwriter. John Sykes , 65, Guitarist (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake). Jan 20. Cancer.

, 65, Guitarist (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake). Raul Malo , 60, Lead singer, The Mavericks. Dec 8. Leptomeningeal disease.

, 60, Lead singer, The Mavericks. Carl Carlton , 72, Soul singer (Everlasting Love). Dec 14. Undisclosed.

, 72, Soul singer (Everlasting Love). Joe Ely , 78, Country-rock singer-songwriter. Dec 15. Lewy Body Dementia/Parkinson’s Disease.

, 78, Country-rock singer-songwriter. Jubilant Sykes , 71, Grammy-nominated baritone. Dec 8. Homicide.

, 71, Grammy-nominated baritone. Steve Albini , 63, Influential rock producer (Nirvana, Pixies). May. Heart attack.

, 63, Influential rock producer (Nirvana, Pixies). Connie Francis , 87, Pop icon (Where the Boys Are). Apr. Pneumonia following a pelvic fracture.

, 87, Pop icon (Where the Boys Are). Kris Kristofferson , 89, Country music legend. Apr. Natural causes.

, 89, Country music legend. David Johansen, 75, Singer, New York Dolls frontman. Feb 28. Cancer.

Music Industry Executives & Songwriters

Irv Gotti , 54, Murder Inc. Records co-founder. Feb 5. Stroke.

, 54, Murder Inc. Records co-founder. Howie Klein , 77, Former Reprise Records president. Feb. Pancreatic cancer.

, 77, Former Reprise Records president. Michael Lippman , 79, Veteran talent manager. Dec. Undisclosed.

, 79, Veteran talent manager. Brett James, 57, Grammy-winning country songwriter. Sep 18. Plane crash.

Actors and Global Entertainers

Robert Redford , 89, Actor-director, Sundance founder. Sep 16. Natural causes.

, 89, Actor-director, Sundance founder. Diane Keaton , 79, Oscar-winning actress (Annie Hall). Oct 11. Pneumonia.

, 79, Oscar-winning actress (Annie Hall). Gene Hackman , 95, Two-time Oscar-winning actor. Feb. Heart disease.

, 95, Two-time Oscar-winning actor. Val Kilmer , 65, Actor (Top Gun, Batman Forever). Jun. Cancer complications.

, 65, Actor (Top Gun, Batman Forever). Rob Reiner , 78, Actor-director (The Princess Bride). Dec 14. Heart failure.

, 78, Actor-director (The Princess Bride). Michelle Trachtenberg , 39, Actress (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). Feb 26. Diabetes complications.

, 39, Actress (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). David Lynch , 78, Filmmaker (Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive). Jan 16. Emphysema.

, 78, Filmmaker (Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive). Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, Actor (The Cosby Show). Jul 20. Drowning.

Fashion and Cultural Icons

Giorgio Armani , 91, Fashion designer, Armani brand founder. Sep 4. Natural causes.

, 91, Fashion designer, Armani brand founder. Jane Goodall , 91, Primatologist and conservationist. Oct 1. Cardiac arrest.

, 91, Primatologist and conservationist. Hulk Hogan, 71, Wrestling icon and pop culture star. Jul 24. Cardiac arrest.

These names represent decades of creativity and influence across music, film, and culture. Their work shaped industries and touched millions of lives. As we move forward, their art and impact remain, reminding us why their voices mattered—and still do.

Thanks for the memories. RIP.