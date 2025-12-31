Michael Lippman, Legendary Artist Manager Dies At 79

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Lippman, a prominent figure in the music industry whose career spanned five decades, passed away on December 29, 2025, at the age of 79. His family confirmed that he died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. The cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Lippman was best known for his work as an artist manager and entertainment lawyer, guiding the careers of some of the most influential names in music. His client roster included legends such as George Michael, David Bowie, Bernie Taupin, and Matchbox Twenty, among others. His keen business sense and unwavering dedication to his clients earned him a reputation as one of the most trusted advisors in the industry.

Born in 1946, Lippman began his career in law before transitioning into artist management, where he quickly became a powerhouse behind the scenes. He played a pivotal role in negotiating landmark deals and protecting the creative rights of his clients, shaping the modern music business landscape. He also served as Vice President of West Coast Operations at Arista Records in the 1970s, working under Clive Davis and shaping artist development strategies that became industry standards.

Beyond his professional achievements, Lippman was admired for his generosity and mentorship. He often spoke about the importance of integrity in an industry driven by fame and fortune, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and respect.

He is survived by his family, who request privacy during this time. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

