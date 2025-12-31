Nate Bargatze Honored With SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange has announced that Nate Bargatze has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor recognizes the comedian, actor, producer, and New York Times Best Selling author as one of the most streamed comedians in the organization’s 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

A SoundExchange member since 2012, Bargatze is the first spoken word artist to receive the Hall of Fame Award. In addition to U.S. non-interactive streaming royalties, the comedian is also among the more than 474,000 artists and rights owners who trust SoundExchange to collect their international royalties.

“Nate Bargatze has an extraordinary gift for turning life’s simplest moments into unforgettable comedy with a delivery that feels effortless and genuine,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “His storytelling reminds us that the funniest parts of life are often the ones we overlook. We are immensely proud to honor Nate Bargatze with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

“It meant the world to me to be the first comic awarded this recognition,” said Bargatze. “I have been such a proponent of SoundExchange throughout my career and I didn’t realize this award was even possible! This is a really, really special honor. Thank you!”

In addition to hosting the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in September on CBS, Bargatze has spent the majority of 2025 on the road on his epic Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, which recently wrapped dates for the year in Nashville. The tour picks back up in January with shows currently scheduled throughout North America through August 2026.