Neal McCoy To Be Honored During Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

FORT WORTH (CelebrityAccess) – Neal McCoy, multi-award-winning country music star, will be honored with the “Spirit of Texas” award during the 2026 Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The annual celebration, presented by The Norris Foundation and JJ & Bobby Norris, will take place at Billy Bob’s Texas on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m. The evening will feature cocktails, a silent auction, and a cowboy-inspired dining experience leading up to the 7 p.m. induction ceremony. Proceeds benefit the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame’s reimagined 20,000-square-foot museum expansion, educational programs, and ongoing preservation efforts.

In addition, McCoy has partnered with Allied Flag, America’s premium manufacturer of 100% American-made flags, to launch a limited-edition Premium American Flag celebrating unity, freedom, and shared American values as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Each flag is 100% sourced and made in the United States and crafted to government specifications.

The partnership aligns with a major milestone for McCoy. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, McCoy will mark the 10-year anniversary of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance live every day to his followers, a commitment he has maintained without missing a single day. Allied Flag will begin shipping the limited-edition flags on January 7 in honor of that anniversary. To celebrate that milestone, McCoy will appear on FOX & Friends on Sunday, January 4, 2026.