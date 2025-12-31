New 500-Capacity Venue Set To Open In Manchester

MANCHESTER (vip-booking.com) – According to a press announcement, the new Sankeys Manchester will be a 500-capacity venue designed to reflect the underground ethos associated with the brand.

The space will feature a stripped-back layout and an LED matrix grid installation intended to create an immersive light and sound environment.

Sankeys originally launched in a former soap factory in Ancoats and was named after the building’s previous use. The venue was voted Best Club in the World by *DJ Mag* in 2010 and has since remained a recognised name in international club culture.

The reopening weekend is scheduled for 30–31 January, signalling the official return of Sankeys to Manchester. From 7 February, the venue will host weekly Sankeys Saturdays, including a monthly residency for the long-running Tribal Sessions event.

The club has historically been associated with early performances by artists including The Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, David Guetta, Jamie Jones, Solomun, The Martinez Brothers and ANOTR. The new Manchester venue is expected to continue this focus on showcasing emerging talent within underground house, tech-house and techno, alongside artists linked to the brand’s legacy.

Creative Director David Vincent said the concept centres on an intimate underground experience, with the venue operating one night per week. He added that the club will not feature VIP areas and will restrict phone use on the dancefloor, aiming to prioritise the shared experience of the music.