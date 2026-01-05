2026 Critics Choice Awards Recap

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, and the evening was anything but ordinary. With Chelsea Handler hosting for the fourth consecutive year – she opened with a grin, promising, “I’ll go after a couple people, but nothing too hard,” and kept the laughs rolling throughout the night.

The ceremony introduced fresh categories like Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, and Best Sound, signaling that even award shows love a makeover. But the real drama unfolded when the winners were announced.

The biggest triumph of the night belonged to One Battle After Another, which stormed away with Best Picture, beating out heavy hitters like Sinners, Frankenstein, and Hamnet. Accepting the award, director Ava Rodriguez quipped, “This film was a battle in itself—thank you for fighting alongside us.”

In acting categories, Timothée Chalamet charmed the crowd as he claimed Best Actor for Marty Supreme. His speech? Pure Chalamet: “I didn’t prepare anything because I thought Leo would win. So… thanks for proving me wrong!”

Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley earned Best Actress for her haunting performance in Hamnet, saying, “This role broke my heart and stitched it back together. Thank you for trusting me with Shakespeare’s ghost.”

Supporting roles shone too—Jacob Elordi snagged Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein, while Amy Madigan took Best Supporting Actress for Weapons. Rising star Miles Caton melted hearts as he accepted Best Young Actor/Actress for Sinners, joking, “I’m just happy I didn’t trip on the way up here.”

Television had its moment, with Netflix’s Adolescence crowned Best Limited Series and Jimmy Kimmel Live! winning Best Talk Show. Comedy favorites Jean Smart (Hacks) and Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) reminded us why laughter matters, while Tramell Tillman’s win for Severance proved that drama still rules the streaming world.

Animated fans cheered as KPop Demon Hunters danced away with Best Animated Feature, and Sinners added another trophy for Best Casting and Ensemble. By the end of the night, Handler summed it up best: “If you didn’t win, just remember—there’s always Twitter to complain.”

Full List of Winners and Nominees

Best Picture

Winner: One Battle After Another

Nominees: Sinners, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Jay Kelly, Train Dreams, Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Winner: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Nominees: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee), Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Winner: Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Winner: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Winner: Miles Caton (Sinners)

Best Limited Series

Winner: Adolescence (Netflix)

Best Talk Show

Winner: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Animated Feature

Winner: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Casting and Ensemble

Winner: Sinners