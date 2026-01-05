Barry Manilow Postpones Farewell Tour After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow shocked fans late last month when he revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 82-year-old music icon, known for timeless hits like Copacabana and Mandy, shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, explaining that the cancer was discovered during a precautionary MRI after weeks battling bronchitis.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” Manilow wrote. He reassured fans that the cancer had not spread and that treatment would involve surgery only—no chemotherapy or radiation. “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” he joked.

The diagnosis means his January farewell tour dates have been postponed. Originally billed as his final U.S. arena shows, the concerts will now kick off in late February, with stops in Tampa, Orlando, Charleston, Greensboro, and more. Fans holding tickets for January shows can use them for the rescheduled dates. His Las Vegas residency at Westgate International Theater remains on track to resume over Valentine’s weekend, February 12–14.

In a recent update, Manilow posted a smiling selfie from his hospital bed with the caption, “Better today!” He thanked fans for their support and urged everyone to stay vigilant about their health: “If you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”

Despite the setback, Manilow remains optimistic and in good spirits. “Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!” he teased, promising to return to the stage stronger than ever.