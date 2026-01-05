Billy Joel Turns Tribute Night Into “Big Shot” Surprise

WELLINGTON, FL (CelebrityAccess) – The legend Billy Joel, shocked fans on January 2, 2026, by making an unannounced appearance at Wellington, FL’s 30th-anniversary celebration. He joined the Billy Joel tribute band called Turnstiles for a two-song set, performing “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.” The crowd, expecting a cover band, ended up getting the real PIANO MAN himself.

Joel walked on stage with a cane, sat at the piano, and joked, “I wasn’t planning on working tonight!” before launching into his two hits. Fans and even the band were stunned – one member said, “Pinch me, please!”.

This marks Joel’s first performance since May 2025, when he revealed he had normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, leading to balance, vision, and hearing issues. He canceled all scheduled concerts and began physical therapy. In interviews, Joel has reassured fans that while the diagnosis sounded scary, he was “okay” and working on recovery. He even joked that his balance issues felt like being “on a boat”.

His daughters, Della and Remy, danced nearby, the tribute band was clearly starstruck and the and the crowd was floored. Turns out, when Joel says he’s taking time off, he means … until he feels like crashing your party.