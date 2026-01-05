SoundExchange Reveals 2025 Top Tracks And Breakout Creators

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – As the new year begins, SoundExchange is looking back at 2025’s Top 20 Tracks and Breakout Creators. The annual lists are based on 12 months (December 1, 2024-November 30, 2025) of non-interactive streaming data from more than 3,000 digital service providers operating under statutory licenses for which SoundExchange administrates, collecting and distributing royalties to recording artists and rights owners.
“At the end of each year, SoundExchange digs through the data to understand which tracks received the most streams and which new artists are starting to breakout,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “It’s obvious that this year brought some great music to the forefront, and we know that 2026 will bring even more.”
Teddy Swims takes the crown on the SoundExchange 2025 Top Tracks list with “Lose Control,” and also shows up a second time in the top 10 with “Bad Dreams.” Myles Smith is in second place with “Stargazing,” followed by Billie Eilish’s enduring “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.” Rounding out the top five are the inescapable “Too Sweet” from Hozier and “APT.” the hit collaboration from BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars.
SoundExchange’s 2025 Breakout Creators list is made up of artists who gained traction for their music and talent this year. This data-based set reflects these creators’ significant streaming activity, fueled by strong debuts or career highlight releases that connected with wider audiences.
Topping this year’s Breakout Creators list is Smith, the British singer-songwriter whose “Stargazing” notched itself at #2 on this year’s Top Tracks list. Alex Warren, who hit with “Ordinary” this year and was named SoundExchange’s 2025 Breakout Artist, took the next spot. The top of the list was rounded out by country artist Zach Top, actor-turned-recording artist Leon Thomas, and Lola Young, who broke through with her single “Messy,” which landed at #14 on the year’s Top Tracks list.
Since 2003, SoundExchange has maintained its commitment to ensuring creators are paid fairly for their work through advocacy, innovation, and efforts to create a fairer music industry for all. In 2025, SoundExchange passed the milestone of cumulative distributions of $12 billion delivered directly to recording artists and rights owners.
SOUNDEXCHANGE 2025 TOP TRACKS
1. “Lose Control” – Teddy Swims
2. “Stargazing” – Myles Smith
3. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
4. “Too Sweet” – Hozier
5. “APT.” – Bruno Mars & ROSÉ
6. “Bad Dreams” – Teddy Swims
7. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
8. “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
9. “luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
10. “That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams
11. “Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone
12. “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter
13. “Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan
14. “Messy” – Lola Young
15. “Anxiety” – Doechii
16. “Love Somebody” – Morgan Wallen
17. “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
18. “Ordinary” – Alex Warren
19. “Miles On It” – Marshmello & Kane Brown
20. “Residuals” – Chris Brown
SOUNDEXCHANGE 2025 BREAKOUT CREATORS
Myles Smith
Alex Warren
Zach Top
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
Gigi Perez
sombr
Hudson Westbrook
Addison Rae
ROLE MODEL
Ty Myers
Graham Barham
Neton Vega
Max McNown
Lanie Gardner
Tito Double P
AZ Chike
Balu Brigada
Disco Lines
Damiano David