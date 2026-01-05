Sphere Announces A New Sponsor Partnership With Delta Air Lines

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. announced a new partnership that will see Delta Air Lines become a significant sponsor at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The multi-faceted partnership names Delta as Sphere’s Official Airline**, and** the company will bring its Delta SKY360° Club branded hospitality space to the already iconic Las Vegas concert and entertainment arena.

The Delta SKY360° Club, which is now open on the event level, will provide guests with a lounge experience to retreat to during live music events, as well as Sphere Experiences including The Wizard of Oz at Sphere and special events at the venue.

Delta Rewards members will also gain access to special promotions and events at Sphere throughout 2026 and beyond.

As part of the partnership, Delta will be featured in custom branded content on the Exosphere—Sphere’s high-tech external LED display—and the brand will be integrated into signage around the venue.

“Delta and Sphere share a commitment to innovation, technology**,** and connecting people through world-class experiences,” said Marcus Ellington, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales and Sponsorships, Sphere. “We are proud to welcome Delta as our partner on two firsts for Sphere—our first official airline and first branded hospitality space—and we look forward to building on this collaboration, offering guests an elevated experience, and showcasing the best of each of our brands.”

“At Delta, our mission is to make every journey matter, and that extends beyond the flight,” said Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer at Delta Air Lines. “Just as we connect people to the places and experiences that matter most, this partnership allows us to bring that same spirit of connection and innovation to one of the most iconic venues in the world.”