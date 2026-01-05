Tony Ferguson Named President Of The Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America announced that industry veteran Tony Ferguson officially began his tenure as the organization’s president, effective January 1st.

With more than three decades of experience in media relations and communications, Ferguson began his career at Columbia Records in New York City, where he was quickly named Vice President of Media.

More recently, he oversaw the rollout of De La Soul’s long-awaited studio album, Cabin in the Sky, their first release in nine years.

During his extensive career, he’s worked with a notable roster of clients including the Los Angeles Clippers, Roc Nation, Camus Cognac, George Clinton, and numerous high-impact nonprofits.

“From my early days in New York to today’s challenges and opportunities in Los Angeles, the common thread has been storytelling with purpose,” said Ferguson. “Taking on this leadership role at PRSA LA is not just about vision—it’s about action. I look forward to building a stronger, more engaged chapter where professionals from all sectors can find inspiration, mentorship, and a true sense of community.”