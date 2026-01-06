Governors Ball 2026 Lineup Announced

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Governors Ball celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2025 with another year of widespread critical acclaim, and today New York’s signature music festival is back to announce its massive 2026 Lineup. Governors Ball will return to Queens’ storied Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5-7, once again timed with New York Music Month. This year’s headliners include Lorde, who performed at Gov Ball in 2017 but returns this year as a headliner for the first time; the global K-pop superstars Stray Kids, whose explosive live performances have sold-out stadiums worldwide; and Harlem’s-own returning headliner A$AP Rocky. The lineup also includes Baby Keem, Kali Uchis, Jennie, Katseye, Geese, Major Lazer, Pierce the Veil, Dominic Fike, Blood Orange, Clipse, Mariah The Scientist, Wet Leg, Amyl and The Sniffers, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, The Dare, 2hollis, Ravyn Lenae, and many more.

This year’s bill also highlights a strong slate of NYC-based talent – from Geese, The Dare, Del Water Gap, Arcy Drive, and Lexa Gates to emerging hometown favorites like The Backfires and Chanpan, as well as School of Rock Queens, School of Rock New York, and Kids Rock for Kids – underscoring the festival’s continued commitment to showcasing the city’s vibrant music community.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale happening this Thursday, January 8 from 10am – 11am ET. This is the ONLY WAY to guarantee getting your tickets at the lowest price. Sign up here for a presale passcode to secure your spot at Gov Ball 2026. All ticket prices will increase on Thursday at 11am ET when the Public On-Sale begins. Additionally, physical wristbands will return!

Gov Ball is once again offering PIT VIEWING 3-Day and 1-Day ticket types. This ticket offers the same amenities as VIP but includes an exclusive viewing area at all 3 stages just in front of VIP viewing. There is no better view available! Returning premium ticket types this year include GA+, VIP and Cabanas for both 1-Day and 3-Days. For more information, and all ticket type amenities, visit www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/tickets.

Layaway Plans are also available on all ticket types starting at $25 down for a $319 3-Day GA Ticket. Also, local Queens residents (11368, 11355, 11375, and 11367 zip codes) are eligible for a 15% discount on tickets. For more information on all ticket types and layaway plans, please visit www.GovBall.com.

Queens is known for its world-class food, and the festival will once again celebrate the borough’s culinary scene with top local and gourmet offerings, including returning fan favorites. A refreshed beverage program tailored for the New York summer heat will also be on tap. Across the iconic park, attendees can expect immersive fan experiences, standout photo moments, and more. Vendors, activations, and additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Governors Ball will once again kick off summer in New York City with three days of performances from more than 60 artists across three stages. Easily accessible from all five boroughs, the festival is less than 30 minutes away by train, with both the 7 train and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) providing direct service to the park.