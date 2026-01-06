Live Nation Takes Center Stage At Paris La Défense Arena

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced it has sealed a deal to acquire Paris La Défense Arena, billed as the largest indoor live entertainment venue in Europe.

The deal with the French investment company Ovalto will see Live Nation assume operation of the iconic venue, with plans to expand entertainment offerings and undertake a major renovation of the facility.

The arena, which first opened in 2017 in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, provided new digs for the rugby union club Racing 92, replacing the venerable Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir as their home pitch.

With space for 45,000 fans, the arena has become a major destination for touring artists and has hosted shows by acts such as the Rolling Stones, Bad Bunny, Imagine Dragons, and Paul McCartney, among others.

As part of the deal, Live Nation will launch a major upgrade program at the arena designed to make it easier to stage events at the facility year-round. Additional details about the upgrade plans will be announced in the coming months.

“In just ten years, we have made Paris La Défense Arena a unique venue in Europe with a solid business model. Today, a new chapter begins for the arena and its employees. Paris La Défense Arena will be able to leverage the full expertise of Live Nation, the global leader in entertainment, to continue its development,” stated Jacky Lorenzetti, President of Ovalto.

“Our ambition is simple: to make Paris La Défense Arena a venue that welcomes more productions, with the finest facilities for artists, all event producers and promoters and, above all, the audience. This ambition is rooted in a strong commitment to local inclusion, education and cultural access – ensuring major live experiences drive local development and inspire younger generations,” added Angelo Gopee, Managing Director, Live Nation France.