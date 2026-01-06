Music Veteran Bobbii Jacobs to Debut New Destination Series in Napa Valley

NAPA VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Music industry veteran Bobbii Jacobs has announced the launch of Backstage Access Presents, a destination-based event series designed to facilitate networking between artists and industry stakeholders. The series will debut in Napa Valley from April 14–16, 2026.

The inaugural event follows the August 2025 launch of Heartland, a similar experiential program in Iowa that raised over $100,000 for the Iowa State University Foundation. The upcoming Napa Valley installment will feature curated live performances, culinary programming, and cross-format industry discussions involving programmers, music supervisors, and brand partners.

Jacobs, whose career spans 35 years across LAVA Records, HITS Magazine, and the founding of Live In The Vineyard, intends for the series to move professional networking out of traditional corporate environments.

“I’ve always believed the most meaningful industry moments happen outside of conference rooms,” said Jacobs. “Backstage Access Presents is about creating an environment where artists and industry leaders can truly connect, where conversations are organic, collaboration feels natural, and everyone leaves inspired.”

“Bobbii Jacobs creates magic! I have had the honor of working with Bobbi for many years,” said Leslie Fram, Co-Founder of FEMco. “She has an undeniable vision for creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences that incorporate her passion for being a true artist advocate and champion. She works tirelessly to amplify the voices of emerging artists while also shining a light on today’s superstars. Bobbi understands the dynamics and intersection of brands and music, offering brands innovative ways to engage audiences through a strategic, respectful, and creative approach that truly resonates with consumers,”

“Bobbi consistently delivers unforgettable, can’t-miss experiential events that set the standard for excellence in the music industry,” added JoJo Turnbeaugh of iHeartMedia. “Her ability to create first-class experiences for professionals and VIPs is unmatched — every detail is thoughtfully curated to ensure guests feel valued and inspired. When Bobbi is behind an event, you know it will be nothing short of extraordinary.”

The series is a primary initiative under Jacobs’ new firm, Wildflower Entertainment, which focuses on artist development and brand collaborations. Previous events led by Jacobs have featured high-profile acts including Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, and Darius Rucker.

Additional details regarding the artist lineup and future event locations are expected to be released in the coming months.