Tony Goldring Joins CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Noted talent agent Tony Goldring has reportedly signed on with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as an agent in the company’s touring division.

According to IQ Magazine, Goldring, who is based in Los Angeles, will focus on supporting global touring across the agency’s roster.

A veteran of the live entertainment world, Goldring spent more than two decades at WME, including stints as head of the international touring department, where he helped to create and expand touring opportunities for high-profile clients such as Rihanna, Shakira, Pitbull, and Alicia Keys.

“Tony is a great addition with his depth of knowledge and experience, and we’re excited to have him join the team,” CAA’s co-head of global touring Rick Roskin told IQ Magazine. “As more artists continue to take their tours to new markets, our global touring business continues to grow and evolve. With Tony joining, we’re creating even more opportunities to support clients on a broader scale.”

CelebrityAccess has also learned that veteran agent Brian Cohen has also departed from his role at WME.