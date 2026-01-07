Béla Fleck Drops Out Of Multiple Shows At The Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Banjo virtuoso and bluegrass icon Béla Fleck has joined a growing exodus of artists withdrawing from appearances at the Trump Kennedy Center, following the venue’s abrupt and legally contested renaming.

Fleck, an 18-time Grammy winner known for his fusion of bluegrass, folk and jazz, was slated to perform three shows with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) on February 19 and 21–22.

“I have withdrawn from my upcoming performance with the NSO at The Kennedy Center,” Fleck announced in a social media statement on Jan. 6. “Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music.”

He is the latest high-profile artist to sever ties with the venue since the board added Donald Trump’s name to the center in December. Other notable withdrawals include Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, jazz artist Chuck Redd, country singer Kristy Lee, and the Doug Varone and Dancers company.

The fallout has already turned litigious. Following Chuck Redd’s withdrawal from the annual Christmas Eve jazz concert, venue president Richard Grenell announced plans to file a $1 million lawsuit against the musician, characterizing the cancellation as a “political stunt” and a breach of contract.

The venue, established by a 1964 congressional statute as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, was rebranded last month by a board now composed primarily of Trump appointees. However, legal experts and the Kennedy family have argued that the name is fixed by federal law and cannot be altered without an act of Congress.

The renaming remains the subject of ongoing litigation.