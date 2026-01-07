Foreigner Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Plans

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CelebrityAccess) — Classic rock legends Foreigner have announced plans to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with a special acoustic concert series kicking off at one of Colorado’s premier ski resorts next month.

The band, which features new lead vocalist Luis Maldonado, Jeff Pilson on bass, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, and Chris Frazier on drums, will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Beaver Creek starting February 25th. The date holds historical significance as the anniversary of the band’s first rehearsal in New York City in 1976.

The concerts at the Vilar PAC will be followed by “The Greatest Hits Orchestral” tour, which includes a residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in March and a performance with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell.

In April, Foreigner will travel to Florida for a series of special performances featuring original vocalist Lou Gramm. These shows will highlight a deluxe celebration of their seminal album, Foreigner 4, performed in its entirety.

The band then heads to Europe in June for a 50th Anniversary run through Germany, the UK, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. In July, Foreigner returns to the U.S. to launch the “Double Trouble Double Vision Tour,” a co-headlining summer run with fellow rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Founder Mick Jones stated, “When I started Foreigner in 1976, I never could have imagined that these songs would carry us through fifty years and still resonate with audiences around the world. This anniversary is a celebration not just of the music, but of the fans who have been with us every step of the way.”