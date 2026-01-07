The Pyrle In Greensboro Reveals Inaugural Lineup for February Grand Opening

GREENSBORO, NC (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind The Pyrle, North Carolina’s newest concert venue, has announced the details of its inaugural lineup ahead of its grand opening at the end of February.

Located in historic downtown Greensboro, The Pyrle occupies a former Montgomery Ward building that most recently served as the home of Triad Stage before it shuttered in 2023.

The 1,000-capacity venue features amenities such as a cocktail bar, VIP and stadium seating, multiple mezzanines, and a private rental space for large events with full catering and bar packages. The venue also offers a 1,500-square-foot artist suite with a green room and three dressing rooms, along with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, including 26 Meyer Sound front-facing units and a DiGiCo Quantum 225 console.

Now, after a major refurbishment, The Pyrle is set to open its doors in February, supported by a multidisciplinary ownership group that includes Greensboro natives Durant Bell, Daniel McCoy, Arthur Samet, Will Stewart, and Jeff Yetter.

The venue’s team is led by General Manager Dominick Amendum, a North Carolina native and Grammy-nominated producer and administrator with over 25 years of industry experience.

“The initial artist lineup represents the depth and breadth of music we’re excited to bring to our community,” says Amendum. “The artists booked range from regional bands to national touring acts… our goal is to host 150 shows annually.”

Additionally, The Pyrle has tapped Knitting Factory Presents to serve as the exclusive talent buyer for the venue. SVP James Irvine will co-book the venue alongside newly hired Talent Buyer Colm O’Toole, formerly of HearHere Concerts and Z2 Entertainment.

Concerts at The Pyrle officially kick off on February 27 with a performance from Anders Osborne. Other artists announced in the initial lineup include GorillaT, Rakim, Ricky Skaggs, The Menzingers, The Connells, and Watchhouse, among others.

Tixr has been named the official ticketing platform for The Pyrle.

INITIAL PERFORMANCE CALENDAR: