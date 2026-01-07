Hold This Date: Record Store Day 2026 Is April 18 In US, UK & AU

(Hypebot) — Artists, labels, and fans should mark their calendars. Record Store Day 2026 will be Saturday, April 18, across the U.S., U.K., A.U and other markets. As always, the annual celebration spotlights independent artists and stores with exclusive releases, special vinyl, live performances, and in-store events.

While Record Store Day 2026 is often associated with major artists and collectible releases. But it also presents real opportunities for independent musicians to connect directly with fans and local retailers.

How Artists Can Be Part of Record Store Day 2026

Create exclusive or limited-edition releases

Plan in-store or nearby live shows

Promote stores and special shows to your audience

Collaborate with other local artists

Shared bills and joint releases can reduce costs and increase reach. They also strengthen local music communities.

Record Store Day 2026 continues to be one of the few music-industry moments centered around physical music, local culture, and fan connection. With early planning, artists of all levels can turn April 18, 2026 into more than a date. It can become a meaningful career and community moment.

More details, official participating stores, and release lists are expected to roll out closer to the event.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot. He is also a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor, and founder of Skyline Artists.