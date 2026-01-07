Margaret Glaspy To Be Honored At The 14th Annual She Rocks Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) announced that indie rock artist Margaret Glaspy will be honored at the 14th Annual She Rocks Awards.
The awards gala is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the Anaheim Hilton, held in conjunction with the NAMM Show.
Glaspy, a California native, is recognized for her guitar-driven songwriting and acclaimed discography, including her debut Emotions and Math and her recent release, The Golden Heart Protector. Her appearance at the event is hosted by Gibson.
The She Rocks Awards recognizes women across the performance, executive, and technical sectors of the music industry. The 2026 event will be co-hosted by Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and Alecia “Mixi” Demner of Stitched Up Heart.
2026 Honorees:
- Sophie Burrell: Guitarist and educator
- Andreea Gleeson: CEO, TuneCore
- Margaret Glaspy: Recording artist
- Kay Hanley: Songwriter; Letters to Cleo
- Judith Hill: Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist
- Reina Ichihashi: Global product marketing, Roland
- Susan Lipp: CEO, Full Compass Systems
- Lisa MacDonald: Marketing executive, Yamaha
- Michelle Lewis: Songwriter and activist; SONA
- Rachel Platten: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter
- Heather Dembert Rafter: Music technology attorney
- Rhonda Smith: Bassist (Prince, Jeff Beck)
- Carnie Wilson: Member of Wilson Phillips
- Lisa Worden: SVP of Rock and Alternative, iHeartMedia
The ceremony will include live performances and a dinner. Tickets for the event are currently available to the public.