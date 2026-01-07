Margaret Glaspy To Be Honored At The 14th Annual She Rocks Awards

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) announced that indie rock artist Margaret Glaspy will be honored at the 14th Annual She Rocks Awards.

The awards gala is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the Anaheim Hilton, held in conjunction with the NAMM Show.

Glaspy, a California native, is recognized for her guitar-driven songwriting and acclaimed discography, including her debut Emotions and Math and her recent release, The Golden Heart Protector. Her appearance at the event is hosted by Gibson.

The She Rocks Awards recognizes women across the performance, executive, and technical sectors of the music industry. The 2026 event will be co-hosted by Vicki Peterson of The Bangles and Alecia “Mixi” Demner of Stitched Up Heart.

2026 Honorees:

Sophie Burrell: Guitarist and educator

Andreea Gleeson: CEO, TuneCore

Margaret Glaspy: Recording artist

Kay Hanley: Songwriter; Letters to Cleo

Judith Hill: Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist

Reina Ichihashi: Global product marketing, Roland

Susan Lipp: CEO, Full Compass Systems

Lisa MacDonald: Marketing executive, Yamaha

Michelle Lewis: Songwriter and activist; SONA

Rachel Platten: Multi-platinum singer-songwriter

Heather Dembert Rafter: Music technology attorney

Rhonda Smith: Bassist (Prince, Jeff Beck)

Carnie Wilson: Member of Wilson Phillips

Lisa Worden: SVP of Rock and Alternative, iHeartMedia

The ceremony will include live performances and a dinner. Tickets for the event are currently available to the public.