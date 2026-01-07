Ross Robey Tapped For VP Role At KMG Distribution

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — KMG, the independent music distributor, announced the promotion of Ross Robey to Vice President.

In his new role as Vice President, Robey will lead strategic initiatives across catalog development, partner relations, acquisitions, and overall operations at KMG.

Since joining KMG Distribution six years ago, Robey has played a significant role in expanding the company’s market presence and driving growth for its catalog.

“Ross has been instrumental in pushing our catalog to new heights,” said Frank Liwall, KMG’s President. “His creativity, his commitment to our artists, and his ability to build strong industry connections have made a lasting impact on our business. This new, elevated role is a natural next step both for recognizing the value he brings to KMG’s clients and empowering him to continue to expand KMG’s ambitions.”

“KMG and the wider Royalty Network family have offered me an amazing platform to build a distribution offering with true value-add. Frank has simultaneously provided me the encouragement and freedom to sign what I believe in. I’m looking forward to a 2026 of bigger deals, catalogue ventures, and continued white-glove label service offerings.”