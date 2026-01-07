Ticketmaster Seeks Dismissal Of FTC Ticketing Case

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)– Ticketmaster has asked a federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit, which accuses the ticketing giant of collaborating with professional resellers at the expense of fans.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, requested that U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong throw out the case. The companies claim that the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act—the primary law they are accused of violating—applies only to the third-party resellers who use bots, not to the platforms that host them.

The law is intended to rein in abuses in the secondary ticketing industry by barring certain types of speculative sales and the use of automated software to bypass purchase limits. However, the FTC and seven states filed suit against Ticketmaster in September, alleging the company ignored broker violations of those limits to collect as much as $3.7 billion in resale fees between 2019 and 2024.

The FTC litigation is just one of several legal headaches for the company. Ticketmaster and Live Nation are also facing a separate, sweeping antitrust case brought by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which accuses them of maintaining an illegal monopoly over the North American concert industry.

The DOJ suit is scheduled to go to trial this March. Both Ticketmaster and Live Nation have denied all allegations leveled against them in both cases.