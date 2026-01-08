Carlos Santana’s Milagro Foundation Surpasses $10 Million In Grants

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Carlos Santana, the pioneering Mexican-American guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, announced he has reached a major milestone with his Milagro Foundation after the organization’s total grant distributions topped $10 million for the first time.

Established in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family, the Milagro Foundation provides grants to organizations that work with underserved and at-risk children in the areas of health, education, and the arts.

The foundation’s philanthropic efforts focus on several key pillars: helping first-generation students attend college, partnering with medical organizations to address the health and nutritional challenges of youth in need, and funding programs for aspiring young artists.

For every concert ticket sold, Carlos and the Santana Band donate a portion of the proceeds directly to the Milagro Foundation. These funds are supplemented by revenue from licensed products, as well as contributions from corporate and individual donors.

“The Milagro Foundation is a way of giving back and making a difference in the lives of children who represent our future,” says Carlos Santana. “It is an honor to witness the resilience of these young people and to provide the tools they need to succeed.”