Chris Stapleton Expands His All American Country Roadshow With Multiple New Dates

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning alt-country star Chris Stapleton announced the expansion of his All-American Road Show tour with a host of new dates for 2026.

The round of new shows includes more than 20 newly confirmed stops, including scheduled performances at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Detroit’s Ford Field with special guest Lainey Wilson. The new round of shows also includes scheduled performances at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park with special guest Zach Top among many others.

The Live Nation-produced tour will also include special guests such as Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane and The Teskey Brothers, on select dates.

Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale starting Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, January 15 at 10:00pm local time.

The full list of newly-announced All-American Road Show dates.

January 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

January 11—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 7—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

May 23—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

May 29—Panama City, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 11—Jacksonville, FL—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena†

June 13—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

June 17—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake†

June 20—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

June 24—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium#

June 26—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum#

July 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre‡

July 10—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre‡

July 14—Paso Robles, CA—California Mid-State Fair‡

July 17—Portland, OR—Providence Park#

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 22—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena%

July 24—George, WA—The Gorge#

July 29—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater†

August 1—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium*

August 6—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium+

August 8—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

August 14—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

August 18—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach~

August 21—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

August 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater**

August 28—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**

October 2—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live††

October 7—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank