Ethiopia Habtemariam Named President Of Music At Hybe America

ATLANTA (CelebriyAccess) — HYBE America has announced the appointment of respected music industry executive Ethiopia Habtemariam as President of Music, effective immediately.

“Ethiopia is a once-in-a-generation leader whose impact on artists, songwriters, culture, and the music business is undeniable,” said Isaac Lee, Chairman and CEO of HYBE America, to whom Habtemariam will report. “Her vision, taste, and strategic insight make her uniquely suited to help shape the next chapter of HYBE America as we continue building a future-facing entertainment company centered on artists and fans.”

Based in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Habtemariam will focus on advancing HYBE America’s long-term growth strategy, including A&R and artist development initiatives, as well as identifying and facilitating new commercial and creative opportunities. She will also help expand HYBE America’s presence in her hometown of Atlanta and will continue to work closely with Universal Music Group.

Habtemariam joins HYBE after more than two decades at UMG, where she rose through the ranks to hold senior leadership roles across Universal Music Publishing, Capitol Music Group, and Motown Records.

“Ethiopia and I have a long history of working together, pushing boundaries, and breaking barriers in this industry,” said Pierre “P” Thomas, CEO of Quality Control Music. “Her passion for artists, commitment to culture, and deep understanding of the music landscape make her an extraordinary leader. I’m excited for what we will build together in this next chapter.”

“Working with Ethiopia again feels full circle. From the early days in Atlanta, we built something special at Quality Control, and it means a lot to see that legacy continue in this next chapter,” added Kevin “Coach K” Lee, COO of Quality Control Music.