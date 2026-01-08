FKP Scorpio CEO Shares Outlook For Europe’s Live Market In 2026

HAMBURG, Germany (VIP-NEWS) — The European live entertainment market continues to attract strong audience demand despite mounting economic and operational challenges, according to Stephan Thanscheidt, CEO of FKP Scorpio, one of Europe’s largest live music promoters and a European company headquartered in Germany.

In a recent blog post, Thanscheidt reflected on the year that has just ended and shared his outlook for 2026, assessing how the post-pandemic period has reshaped touring and festivals across Europe.

While rising living costs, economic stagnation in several markets, and broader political uncertainty are putting pressure on consumer spending, attendance levels at major tours and festivals have remained high.

According to Thanscheidt, the resilience of audience demand underlines the continued appeal of live experiences, which he described as offering a sense of escape and community amid wider social and economic uncertainty. However, promoters are increasingly required to balance this demand against sharply rising production, touring, and staffing costs, as well as challenges linked to climate-related disruption and operational complexity.

FKP Scorpio, which has operated in the live market for more than three decades, has responded by expanding its international footprint and diversifying its activity. The company now promotes both local club shows and large-scale European arena and stadium tours, while also investing in new formats beyond traditional concerts.

Thanscheidt highlighted growing audience interest in experiential and immersive live entertainment, including touring exhibitions, live podcasts, comedy shows, and family-focused events.

Exhibitions linked to major entertainment brands such as Formula 1, Minecraft, and Jurassic World have each attracted more than 300,000 ticket buyers, prompting the company to develop dedicated touring infrastructure and open an 8,000-square-metre venue in Germany. Its OBEX initiative is positioned as a platform for immersive, technology-driven live experiences.

In the touring and festival sector, FKP Scorpio has continued to see strong demand for major artists and established events. The promoter has worked extensively with Ed Sheeran on his long-running “Mathematics” tour, which has sold more than five million tickets across Europe since 2011, with additional large-scale shows planned.

The company’s Hurricane and Southside festivals also demonstrated sustained audience loyalty, with the 2026 editions selling 60,000 tickets within 24 hours of presale.

At the same time, Thanscheidt cautioned that scale alone is no longer a guarantee of success. He noted that younger audiences increasingly expect flexibility, comfort, and sustainable event practices, and that high production spending or overreliance on headline acts can pose financial risks in a crowded and cost-intensive market.

Artist development remains a core focus, with an emphasis on long-term growth through club touring, repeat visits to local markets, and collaboration with promoters capable of supporting international expansion. Affordability, Thanscheidt added, continues to be a guiding principle, as access to live music becomes more challenging for some audiences.

Looking ahead to 2026, FKP Scorpio expects the live entertainment sector to continue expanding, with greater diversity of formats and deeper integration of technology. Despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, Thanscheidt said live culture remains a powerful unifying force and is likely to play an increasingly important role in bringing people together across Europe in the years ahead.