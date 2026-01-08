Legends Global Names Amy Rahja As GM At The Target Center in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Legends Global, the manager of the Target Center in Minneapolis, announced the promotion of Amy Rahja to the role of General Manager of the facility.

In her new role, Rahja will oversee day-to-day operations at the 20,000-capacity venue, including the overall management, promotion and operation of the facility. Her portfolio will include purchasing, booking, marketing, finance, human resources, food and beverage, box office, advertising, production, maintenance, security, emergency and crisis management, and more.

With a career that spans decades, she fist joined the Target Center in 2019 as director of booking, marketing and sales, and was later promoted to assistant general manager in 2022, taking point on booking, marketing, box office, and event management operations.

Her resume also includes tenures at companies such as VStar Entertainment Group, Feld Entertainment, and Broadway Across America.

She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and IAVM’s Venue Management School, and has completed the WISE Emerging Leaders Certificate Program, earning certificates in leadership and negotiation.

“Amy has a very deep understanding of both touring and venue strategy and is passionate about building and maintaining strong teams – a winning strategy for a premier venue like Target Center,” said Leonard Bonacci, senior vice president, stadiums and arenas, Legends Global. “Since she came onboard, she has been truly instrumental in its success helping to cement its position as one of the country’s top arenas, and we are excited to see her thrive in her new role.”

“I’m truly excited to step up into the general manager position and continue to guide this talented team and work closely with partners and promoters to ensure that every event is a success,” said Rahja. “I will remain dedicated to creating an environment where all team members feel valued and guests are treated like VIPs every time they walk through our doors.”