Live Nation Breaks Ground On A New Concert Hall In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has officially broken ground on a new live entertainment venue designed to serve music fans in downtown Indianapolis.

The 4,000-capacity live music theater, which will be operated by Live Nation, is expected to be completed by the fall of 2027. The venue is part of the redevelopment of the former CSX Building site at Pennsylvania and Georgia Streets, serving as an anchor for a new mixed-use district in the city’s urban core.

Led by Boxcar Development LLC, an investment group including prominent Indianapolis businessman Herb Simon and his family, the project will also feature retail and hospitality spaces, including a new Marriott International offering. Specifically, the development features a 15-floor Ritz-Carlton tower with 176 rooms, managed by Sage Hospitality Group. A third-floor pedestrian bridge will connect the complex directly to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, creating a hospitality and entertainment hub for the region.

“Investments like this one keep the momentum we are experiencing in our downtown going and help take our hospitality and tourism industries to a new level,” said Herb Simon, founder of Boxcar Development and owner and chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “This is the result of a real public-private partnership, and I am proud that this shared commitment will bring these iconic brands to the heart of our downtown.”

“We’re proud to partner with Boxcar on a project that transforms a prominent site in the heart of downtown Indianapolis,” said Jordan Zachary, President of Global Venues at Live Nation. “This ballroom will fill an important gap in the city’s entertainment landscape, creating a natural next step between smaller venues and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It gives artists a place to grow their careers and fans a more intimate way to experience live music, while creating year-round jobs and supporting the continued revitalization of downtown.”