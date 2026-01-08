Twenty One Pilots Bring ‘The Clancy World Tour’ To IMAX And Cinemas This February

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-winning rock band Twenty One Pilots has announced plans to release a brand-new concert film, capturing one of the band’s most high-profile gigs to date. The film is set to arrive in IMAX and cinemas worldwide this February.

The film captures the band’s February 20, 2025, show in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 65,000 fans at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, a key stop on the band’s The Clancy World Tour. Blending cinematic performance footage with behind-the-scenes access, the film chronicles the band’s preparations and anticipation leading up to the career-defining performance.

“I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world. I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill,” shares director Mark C. Eshleman. “I have seen them play those clubs as if they were on a festival stage during a headline slot and then quietly drag their gear up the steps and into a trailer that limped behind our touring van. They would chat for hours, fine-tuning the show basically no one saw. Their fingers never leave the pulse of the performance; they swear by preparation and a vision.”

Eshleman continues, “For ‘More Than We Ever Imagined,’ we were given the opportunity to capture two perspectives of a Twenty One Pilots performance: over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show, and the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold-out stadium in Mexico City—a camera following Tyler and Josh as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply them to one of the biggest stages.”

“From building an audience one fan at a time to becoming a global touring force, Twenty One Pilots continue to redefine the magic of concert tours,” said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “This all-new film marks their second time bringing a concert experience to cinemas—and their first with IMAX—delivering the scale, sound, and shared energy that make it feel as close to being at the live show as possible.”

The film makes its debut on IMAX on February 25, followed by a limited-time worldwide release on February 26. Tickets go on sale on January 15.