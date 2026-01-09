Bruce Crawford, An Ad Executive Who Helped To Revitalize The Metropolitan Opera And Lincoln Center, Dead At 96

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Crawford, an influential advertising executive who led the Metropolitan Opera and later served as chairman of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, died at his home in New York on December 28. He was 96.

According to The New York Times, his granddaughter, Catherine De Beer, stated that his death was related to cancer.

A titan of Madison Avenue, Crawford helped build the advertising agency BBDO Worldwide into an international powerhouse. In 1976, he joined the board of the Met and was later elected president. In 1986, he was named the Met’s general manager, famously taking a significant pay cut to transition from the corporate world to arts administration.

Crawford was later appointed chairman of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, where he became the public face of the prestigious organization. During his tenure, he oversaw a major fundraising campaign to support the redevelopment of the center’s campus.