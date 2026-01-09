Bruno Mars Announces First Global Headline Tour In Almost A Decade

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Global superstar Bruno Mars today announced The Romantic Tour, marking his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will be the first full headlining stadium tour by the GRAMMY Award-winning performer. The tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium and will see Mars bring his energy to major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Denver, Miami, and more. Along the way, he’ll headline some of the world’s most iconic venues, with back-to-back shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Joining Mars across all dates is nine-time GRAMMY® award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. Additional support will be provided by Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas across select markets. Fans can check their local listings for more details.

This new tour builds on an incredible few years of global performances for Mars, including his acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM and an extensive and record-breaking international touring run throughout Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

The tour announcement follows recent news of Bruno’s long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, arriving everywhere on February 27, 2026 via Atlantic Records. The news coincides with the release of the project’s first single, which will be released today, January 9.

TICKETS: To participate in the Bruno Mars Artist Presale on Wednesday, January 14, at 12 pm local time, fans must sign up at BrunoMars.com by Monday, January 12, at 10 am PT. For events sold on Ticketmaster, no codes are needed–access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Events sold through other ticketers may require a code. For shows in France and Italy, Cobrand will be distributing presale codes, and fans can still sign up at BrunoMars.com. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning on Thursday, January 15 at 12 pm local time at BrunoMars.com.

THE ROMANTIC TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri, Apr 10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium*#

Tue, Apr 14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium*#

Sat, Apr 18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field*#

Wed, Apr 22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium*#

Sat, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field*#

Wed, Apr 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium*#

Sat, May 2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium*#

Wed, May 6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium*#

Sat, May 9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field*#

Wed, May 13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium*#

Sat, May 16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field*#

Wed, May 20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium*#

Sat, May 23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#

Sun, May 24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#

Sat, Jun 20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^

Sun, Jun 21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^

Fri, Jun 26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion*^

Sat, Jul 4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Sun, Jul 5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^

Fri, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano*^

Tue, Jul 14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro*^

Sat, Jul 18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Sun, Jul 19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^

Fri, Aug 21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@

Sat, Aug 22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@

Sat, Aug 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium*

Tue, Sep 1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field*@

Sat, Sep 5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium*@

Wed, Sep 9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium*@

Sat, Sep 12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium*@

Wed, Sep 16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome*@

Sat, Sep 19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium*@

Wed, Sep 23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome*@

Sat, Sep 26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy*@

Fri, Oct 2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@

Sat, Oct 3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@

Sat, Oct 10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium*@

Wed, Oct 14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place*@

* with Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee

# with Leon Thomas

^ with Victoria Monét

@ with RAYE