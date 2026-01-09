John Pantle and Charlie Coker Join Atomic Music Group’s West Coast Office Expansion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent talent agency Atomic Music Group announced the expansion of its agent team with the addition of veteran talent executives John Pantle and Charlie Coker to its West Coast offices.

Pantle has been appointed as AMG’s President of Global Touring and will bring his entire current roster into the fold, including Creepy Nuts, Undertale Symphony, Chiquis, Run-DMC, Mariachi El Bronx, World of Warcraft Symphony, La Santa Cecilia, and many other artists.

Coker joins with a roster that includes Mae Stephens, Princess Superstar, The Slackers, and Flow, among numerous others.

“John and I have been friends for decades. Over the years, he and I have discussed this move many times and I’m thrilled that it’s finally happened. Work is always better when you get to do it with friends,” stated AMG CEO Scott Weiss.

“John has been a good friend to AMG for over 20 years, and we have always enjoyed a close working relationship since his days at UTA, APA, and STG. John and Charlie are both highly respected and admired in our industry, and the experience they bring to AMG is incalculable and invaluable. We are extremely fortunate to have them on our team,” added AMG President Brando Terrazas.