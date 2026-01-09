Legends Global Announces A Successful Global Month of Giving For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legends Global, the multi-faceted venue management and entertainment company, announced that they closed out 2025 a strong year for their fourth annual “Global Month of Giving” program.

According to Legends Global, the program in 2025 surpassed previous years than 152,800 acts of charitable service and 22,300 volunteer hours, with participation from over 10,400 volunteers, the most since the program’s debut in 2021.

The program, which is designed to underscore the company’s commitment to the communities in which it operates, generated an estimated $3.5 million value in social impact in 2025.

Philanthropic efforts for Legends Global’s “Global Month of Giving” effort included a wide range of initiatives in 2025, from donation drives and meal programs to supporting families and children in need, honoring military personnel and veterans, and providing crisis relief for individuals facing health, mental health, or financial challenges.

“‘Global Month of Giving’ is an important company tradition that brings our teams together in service and support around the world and demonstrates the extraordinary impact possible through the strength of our network,” said Shauna Elvin, Chief Human Resources Officer, Legends Global. “We are grateful to our team members, who are the heart of Legends Global, for their dedication to this program. It’s inspiring to see them unite to support their communities, strengthen our culture, and bring our values to life.”

“Global Month of Giving” is part of Legends Global’s commitment to serving the greater good, with partnerships and practices that are fortified by a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.