Peachtree Entertainment Adds Brian Lowe As Talent Buyer And Candice Baker As Director of Touring

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Peachtree Entertainment, the independent live event and concert promotion company, announced the hire of industry veterans Brian Lowe and Candice Baker.

Baker joins Peachtree as Director of Touring after a long stint at the Messina Touring Group, where, over the last decade, she’s worked in all departments at the company, including roles as a key member of touring teams for artists such as Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion.

She has a background in international business from Sam Houston State University.

Lowe, who was named talent buyer, joins Peachtree after more than two decades at Live Nation, beginning his career in marketing at the House of Blues before transitioning into booking, production and talent buying roles.

A graduate of Coastal Carolina University, Lowe holds a degree in Communications with a minor in Journalism.

“Candice and Brian each bring a level of experience, judgment, and artist-first thinking that is critical as we continue to grow,” said Dustin Labbe, Senior Vice President of Booking at Peachtree Entertainment. “They’ve both built careers rooted in collaboration and long-term relationships, and that aligns directly with how we approach buying, touring, and developing talent at Peachtree. We’re excited to have them on the team and confident they’ll make an immediate impact.