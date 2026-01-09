Sonia De Los Santos Becomes The Latest Artist To Back Away From The Trump Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos has become the latest artist to cancel a scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., amid the increasing politicization of the prestigious performing arts venue.

De Los Santos, a Mexican-American artist and author who earned a Grammy nomination for her 2018 album ¡Alegría!, was slated to give two youth-oriented performances at the center on February 7. In a message shared on social media, she wrote:

“It has long been a dream of mine to perform at The Kennedy Center. After much reflection, however, I have made the personal decision to cancel our performances in early February. As an artist, I treasure the freedom to create and share my music, and for many years I have used this privilege to uplift the stories of immigrants in this country. Unfortunately, I do not feel that the current climate at this beloved venue represents a welcoming space for myself, my band, or our audience. I want to sincerely acknowledge the tremendous work of the Kennedy Center Education Department staff, who planned our performances with such care and dedication. I know this decision may affect many people, including members of our audience, and I truly apologize for any disappointment this may cause. We are living in extraordinarily challenging times that call for courage and for standing firmly in who we are. As a woman of color and a Mexican-American immigrant, I believe this decision is an important example for younger generations.”

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, now referred to as the Trump-Kennedy Center after a controversial and legally disputed renaming by its board in December, has become a political lightning rod. Numerous high-profile artists have recently distanced themselves from the venue.

Other performers who have canceled events include Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, jazz musician Chuck Redd, and Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.