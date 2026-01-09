Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Sonia De Los Santos Becomes The Latest Artist To Back Away From The Trump Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts

Sonia De Los Santos
Sonia De Los Santos (Credit: Hyphen Photography Inc)
WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos has become the latest artist to cancel a scheduled performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., amid the increasing politicization of the prestigious performing arts venue.

De Los Santos, a Mexican-American artist and author who earned a Grammy nomination for her 2018 album ¡Alegría!, was slated to give two youth-oriented performances at the center on February 7. In a message shared on social media, she wrote:

“It has long been a dream of mine to perform at The Kennedy Center. After much reflection, however, I have made the personal decision to cancel our performances in early February.

As an artist, I treasure the freedom to create and share my music, and for many years I have used this privilege to uplift the stories of immigrants in this country. Unfortunately, I do not feel that the current climate at this beloved venue represents a welcoming space for myself, my band, or our audience.

I want to sincerely acknowledge the tremendous work of the Kennedy Center Education Department staff, who planned our performances with such care and dedication. I know this decision may affect many people, including members of our audience, and I truly apologize for any disappointment this may cause.

We are living in extraordinarily challenging times that call for courage and for standing firmly in who we are. As a woman of color and a Mexican-American immigrant, I believe this decision is an important example for younger generations.”

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, now referred to as the Trump-Kennedy Center after a controversial and legally disputed renaming by its board in December, has become a political lightning rod. Numerous high-profile artists have recently distanced themselves from the venue.

Other performers who have canceled events include Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, jazz musician Chuck Redd, and Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

