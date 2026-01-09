Universal Music Group Partners With NVIDIA To Develop ‘Responsible’ AI Tools

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group (UMG) and technology titan NVIDIA announced a new strategic partnership to develop AI-driven tools for music discovery, creation, and rights protection.

The partnership will leverage NVIDIA’s technical capabilities and computing infrastructure in combination with UMG’s music catalog to ensure that the new AI applications are developed in a “responsible” way.

The companies are extending the NVIDIA Music Flamingo model, based on the Audio Flamingo architecture. The model is designed to analyze full-length audio tracks (up to 15 minutes) to identify musical elements including harmony, structure, timbre, and lyrics.

According to the announcement, the model utilizes chain-of-thought reasoning to interpret emotional arcs and cultural context. UMG and NVIDIA claim the system outperforms existing benchmarks in instrument recognition, music captioning, and multilingual transcription.

Development plans include tools for artists, featuring an artist incubator where songwriters and producers will test AI tools within professional workflows, alongside dedicated rights management and protection tools.

R&D will be conducted across UMG’s studio locations, including Abbey Road Studios and Capitol Studios, through UMG’s Music & Advanced Machine Learning Lab (MAML).

“We’re entering an era where a music catalog can be explored like an intelligent universe — conversational, contextual, and genuinely interactive,” said Richard Kerris, NVIDIA VP/GM of Media. “By extending NVIDIA’s Music Flamingo with UMG’s unmatched catalog and creative ecosystem, we’re going to change how fans discover, understand, and engage with music on a global scale. And we’ll do it the right way: responsibly, with safeguards that protect artists’ work, ensure attribution, and respect copyright.”

“We’re excited to establish this ground-breaking strategic relationship which unites the world’s leading technology company with the world’s leading music company in a shared mission to harness revolutionary AI technology to dramatically advance the interests of the creative community and the role of music in global culture,” added UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. “We eagerly embrace the opportunities that AI presents, and the fact that NVIDIA is choosing to take a leadership position in the tech industry in their commitment to responsible AI principles is critically important. We look forward to working closely with NVIDIA to direct AI’s unprecedented transformational potential towards the service of artists and their fans as we work together to set new standards for innovation within the industry, while protecting and respecting copyright and human creativity.”