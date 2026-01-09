X Corp. Sues NMPA And Music Publishers For Alleged Anticompetitive Licensing Conspiracy

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Elon Musk’s social media platform X Corp. has filed a lawsuit against the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) along with a group of music publishers and their affiliates, alleging they conspired to prevent competition and inflate licensing prices for music used on the platform.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, names the NMPA along with Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell, and Universal Music as defendants. The suit also targets several prominent independent publishers, including BMG, Concord, Kobalt, Downtown, Reservoir, Anthem, Big Machine, and Peermusic. among others.

The suit alleges that the defendants “weaponized the Digital Millennium Copyright Act” (DMCA) as a pretext for an “extortionate campaign” by bombarding X with a barrage of takedown notices to coerce it into industry-wide licensing.

X further claims the defendants specifically targeted popular users, seeking to turn them into “repeat infringers”. This allegedly forced X to deplatform influential creators, damaging the platform’s value and decreasing advertising revenue for both the creators and X.

The complaint asserts that the Major publishers—Universal, Sony, and Warner Chappell—joined the conspiracy in early 2023 to leverage their “collective monopoly power” and extract supracompetitive rates.

According to X and its attorneys, this conduct served to chill free speech and unfairly limit the legally protected fair use of copyrighted material by users.

Through the suit, X is seeking a permanent injunction to stop the alleged scheme along with monetary and punitive damages with interest, as well as compensation for legal fees.

In a statement provided to CelebrityAccess, the NMPA President & CEO David Israelite said: “X/Twitter is the only major social media company that does not license the songs on its platform. We allege that X has engaged in copyright infringement for years, and its meritless lawsuit is a bad faith effort to distract from publishers’ and songwriters’ legitimate right to enforce against X’s illegal use of their songs.”