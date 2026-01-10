Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Co-Founder And Rhythm Guitarist, Dies at 78

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Bob Weir, the rhythm guitarist, songwriter, and founding member of the Grateful Dead who spent six decades redefining American improvisational music, has died. He was 78.

His family announced his passing in a statement on Saturday:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

A San Francisco native, Weir’s the beginnings of the band that would become the Grateful Dead trace to New Year’s Eve in 1964 when he wandered into a Palo Alto record store and met Jerry Garcia. That chance encounter led to the formation of The Warlocks, which soon became the Grateful Dead. As the band’s rhythm guitarist, Weir developed a singular, jazz-influenced style, using complex inversions and eccentric voicings to navigate the the complex musicality of Garcia’s lead lines and the band’s percussion.

While Garcia was often the band’s spiritual center, Weir was its engine. He provided the lead vocals and songwriting muscle behind many of the band’s best-know songs. His collaborations with lyricist John Perry Barlow produced staples such as “Sugar Magnolia,” “Estimated Prophet,” “Cassidy,” and the quintessential road song, “Truckin'” although it was credited to the full band. His stage presence, defined by his energy and distinctive vocal style, made him a beloved figure to generations of “Deadheads” as the band’s fans are known.

Following the death of Jerry Garcia in 1995, Weir became the primary keeper of the band’s flame. He led numerous projects, most notably RatDog, and explored his solo craft through albums like the 1972 classic Ace and the 2016 “cowboy” reflection Blue Mountain.

In his later years, Weir’s tireless touring with Dead & Company helped to introduce the Grateful Dead’s catalog to a new generation.